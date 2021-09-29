After polling members, Rep. Dwight Tosh, chair of the House State Agencies Committee, said a redistricting proposal, HB 1971, by Rep. Nelda Speaks was the runaway favorite among members.

On that news, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw moved that the committee recess until 6 p.m. when it would consider a motion to endorse Speaks’ bill, presumably after having brought around sufficient members. Her bill drew 41 points, against 22 for the next closest proposal, by Rep. Jim Dotson, HB 1970.

Advertisement

Speaks’ proposal differs from her original proposal for a map in which no county was divided.

The difference here is that she moves a handful of predominantly Black precincts in southeastern Pulaski County into the 1st District and keeps Van Buren County in the 2nd Congressional district.

Advertisement

This map will satisfy strong advocacy from Sen. Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith to put all of Sebastian Couty as well as Crawford County in the Third District. Sen. Bob Ballinger argued strenuously for putting much smaller Madison County in the Third District.

The sentiment on the Senate side is not yet clear. It spent most of its time earlier today hearing from Sen. Breanne Davis for a map that moves Pope County into the 2nd District and moves more than 100,000 residents in Pulaski County, north of the Arkansas River and east of Highway 67-167, into the Fourth Congressional District. Her map:

Advertisement

Sen. Jason Rapert, chair of the Senate committee, seemed to suggest that the bill under discussion was the closest to consensus on the House side. But after hearing primarily from Davis, the committee recessed so Rapert could meet with the House committee chair to see if the two houses could reach an agreement. Davis has two bills, one that splits Saline County and one that splits Pulaski County. She chose to present the bill splitting Pulaski. It also splits Sebastian County. And puts a portion of Jefferson County in the 1st District. It adds Pope and Cleburne to the 2nd District.