It is one thing to say you’ll quit a job rather than take a shot tens of millions have taken without ill effect (and with proven public benefits). It is another to give up the paycheck.

More evidence on that front today from AP: 97 percent of United Airlines workers have complied. Tyson Foods, which has set a Nov. 1 vaccination deadline, says vaccinations are up dramatically, with more than 80 percent of its huge workforce now vaccinated, up from 50 percent when the rule was announced two months ago.

Advertisement

It is time for the media to stop playing up the tiny minority that has been resisting and emphasize the majorities that HAVE gotten shots (most of them without job encouragement). For example, see recent headlines about dozens of Massachusetts state troopers signaling an intention to resign rather than be vaccinated. The record as of yesterday was ONE resignation.

The Arkansas legislature’s Death Caucus — Garner, Ballinger and all — are the noisy protesters who think “freedom” for a handful of science deniers using Facebook School of Medicine research should be allowed to put others at risk. In Ballinger’s case, he thinks they should even get to suck on the public teat for their selfishness.

Advertisement

Terrible Trent Garner would give an unemployment check to someone unwilling to take a shot to hold onto a job. Ballinger wants to declare refusal to take a shot a protected civil right (being gay is another matter) or provide information about COVID vaccination status. Such resisters could be paid a grant from public funds for this “invasion of privacy.” An employer presumably still could ask about flu, measles and other shots without penalty. It’s just the deadly COVID, which has killed one in every 400 Arkansans, that Ballinger wants to enable.

Can these proposals be brought up in a session supposedly limited to congressional redistricting? That ultimately will depend on the leadership. They’ve put up little resistance to date to the worst of the MAGA crowd, their positions of power more important than the public good.

Advertisement

UPDATE: House Speaker Matthew Shepherd opened proceedings today by saying HB 1958, the House version of Ballinger’s vaccine refusal rights bill carrying some 24 sponsors, could not be considered because it didn’t include a reference to spending federal COVID relief money and thus didn’t meet the rules for what could be considered in the reconvened legislative session (congressional redistricting and certain COVID pandemic-related issues). An amended version of this bill, HB 1972, has been filed to include a reference to spending federal COVID relief money. Shepherd said he’d rule on that bill when it came to his desk. The House ultimately recessed for the day without debating this issue further. But Bryant’s amended bill was sent to committee, where it was to be considered this afternoon.

In the Senate, President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey asked for discussion in committee of the whole about what issues should be discussed in the session. He said an element of the resolution for the recessed session does relate to federal pandemic assistance money. But he indicated this wasn’t an open-ended item, but a necessity because the state didn’t know specifics then of what the federal government would require on use of federal money and he wanted to leave an avenue open to have legislation to accept federal money if necessary. The rules have now been adopted and the state is receiving the money.

Hickey said he didn’t think several of the bills that have been filed (likely a reference to those on unemployment and vaccine mandates) were germane to the purposes of the reconvened session. Court precedent says a reconvened session can only take up unfinished business. Bills other than congressional redistricting likely will be challenged, he said. “Do we want to go forward with these other things with all the obstacles that are out there?”

Advertisement

Those anxious to limit vaccine rules are arguing that anything related to COVID-19 should be germane since the federal money is mentioned in the resolution for a recess. Hickey disagreed. Marty Garrity, director of the Bureau of Legislative Research, indicated that courts have been strict in interpreting what a legislature can take up after an extended recess, favoring “unfinished business.” But she wouldn’t offer an opinion on how broadly the legislature could interpret what fell under the COVID pandemic money referenced in the recess resolution.

The new legislation on vaccinations wasn’t introduced before the recess. Garrity said a court challenge was likely if new business was introduced, even if it referenced COVID-19 federal money.

Garner contended the prevailing court precedent was narrowly decided, the Supreme Court membership has changed and the legislature should be able to stretch its power without being limited by the court. He said this was a good time to challenge limits on legislative power.

Sen. Mark Johnson said the bills should be filed and if the president of the Senate deemed the bill wasn’t germane, an appeal could be made and the Senate could vote. “Ultimately, the arbiter is the Senate body,” he said.

Steve Cook, the Senate’s legal counsel, said that process will be followed and a majority of the Senate can decide whether a bill is germane.

“The unfinished business is the key to this,” Hickey said.

Ballinger argued that the continuing resolution clearly references the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and thus any bill related to that should be germane. He said the attorney general’s office had said it would have “no trouble” defending bills that have been proposed. Ballinger said a federal emergency still exists, though the governor has allowed the state emergency declaration to expire.