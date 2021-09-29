If any consensus is emerging as the legislature reconvenes today to draw congressional district lines it is this:

Counties should NOT be split between congressional districts.

Advertisement

Pulaski County, the state’s largest and most Democratic, MUST be split.

This is nakedly partisan and racial politics. No honest Republican, if there is one, would argue otherwise in private.

Advertisement

The hypocrisy is also blatant. Republicans bray that it just makes the most sense to split up Pulaski because it’s in the middle of the state and that’s where the people are.

Get it? It is unfair to split up one of those lightly populated hill counties but perfectly fair to split up the nearly 400,000 people in a defined urban area.

Advertisement

There’s a perfectly good Republican map that splits NO counties, but its sponsor, Rep. Nelda Speaks, has gotten the message. She told the Democrat-Gazette she’ll likely amend her plan to carve off a high-minority section of Pulaski County (she refers to it as southeast Pulaski County) and stick it somewhere other than the 2nd District.

Meanwhile, the board of Metroplan, a council of Central Arkansas governments, will meet today to consider a resolution urging the legislature to do the obvious: Keep the 2nd District as it is except for removing Van Buren County to adjust for population growth. UPDATE: Metroplan adopted the resolution. The Metroplan resolution also favors keeping high-population areas of the Third District together.

The demographic unity of the Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas

regions are enhanced by daily commute patterns for work, for shopping, and medical services, etc. of thier citizens’ daily lives; and WHEREAS, Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas regions share a uniform

urban/suburban development pattern by far greater than most of the rest of the state; and WHEREAS, These regions should be kept intact to strengthen the congressional voice of their respective representatives – just as rural regions should be kept intact to have their voice clearly represented also; and WHEREAS, The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway Metropolitan Statistical Area, that is the six Central Arkansas counties of Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, Lonoke, Grant, and Perry, has a population that is almost the exact number needed to legally divide the State of Arkansas into four congressional districts; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE METROPLAN BOARD:

Strongly encourages the State of Arkansas to adopt a congressional district

map that keeps its two major Metropolitan Statistical Areas intact and in

single congressional districts, respectively.

The legislature will certainly sit up and take notice of this plea from the Little Rock metropolitan area, right? Dream on.

Bad as Metroplan has been in looking after Little Rock interests (city-destroying freeway to speed commuters to the ‘burbs, to name one) it offers a couple of redistricting alternatives and one makes perfect sense. Tight and logical districts for the 2nd and 3rd; a Delta district for the 1st, and a solid, not particularly misshapen bloc heavy on timberland for the 4th.

Advertisement

One wrinkle: Incumbent 2nd District Congressman French Hill, the millionaire Republican banker. He never carries Pulaski County. He does particularly poorly in Black-majority precincts. So losing a slice of Pulaski might be to his advantage. But tinkering with his current formula might not necessarily serve him well in future Republican primaries should a nutter decide to take on Hill, a Bush acolyte, try though he’s done to be a Trumper, too.