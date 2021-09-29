After years of fruitless searches, U.S. wildlife officials say the celebrated ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species have gone extinct. https://t.co/RPAWEOJgbf — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2021

Well the excitement in Arkansas ended a while ago, but it now appears nearly official that the ivory-billed woodpecker is extinct. It will become official after a three-month public comment period. Only 11 species had been declared extinct previously in this history of the endangered species act.

The bird is one of 23 birds, fish and other species declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Climate conditions indicate more will be coming.

Not all are happy about the declaration, including a biologist, John Fitzpatrick, who led the search for the woodpecker in Arkansas.

