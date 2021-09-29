After years of fruitless searches, U.S. wildlife officials say the celebrated ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species have gone extinct. https://t.co/RPAWEOJgbf
Well the excitement in Arkansas ended a while ago, but it now appears nearly official that the ivory-billed woodpecker is extinct. It will become official after a three-month public comment period. Only 11 species had been declared extinct previously in this history of the endangered species act.
The bird is one of 23 birds, fish and other species declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Climate conditions indicate more will be coming.
Not all are happy about the declaration, including a biologist, John Fitzpatrick, who led the search for the woodpecker in Arkansas.
“A bird this iconic, and this representative of the major old-growth forests of the southeast, keeping it on the list of endangered species keeps attention on it, keeps states thinking about managing habitat on the off chance it still exists,” he said.