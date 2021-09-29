Rolf Kaestel, 70, imprisoned for 40 years for robbing a Fort Smith taco stand with a toy gun, was approved for parole by the Arkansas parole board last week and is expected to be released from the Utah prison where he’s been held on Oct. 12.

The Daily Beast reported on the latest development in the case.

The article reports that the victim of his robbery, Dennis Schluterman, who’s advocated for Kaestel’s release, will be on hand for Kaestel’s release. Also, there will be another advocate, Kelly Duda, who did a documentary on a prison blood selling scandal in Arkansas. He’s insisted Kaestel was transferred to Utah, and his release was opposed for years because he provided information about that scandal.

The parole board had recommended clemency for Kaestel three times. Hutchinson, who’s once refused it, commuted his sentence on the last try.