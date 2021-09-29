State lawmakers came back to the Capitol today after an extended recess to consider proposed new maps for redistricting, but the process got hijacked almost immediately by Trumpian lawmakers angling to add anti-vax, anti-Biden and anti-reproductive rights measures to the agenda.

A number of Republican senators, including Senate president pro tempore Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana and Jonathan Dismang of Beebe, argued in favor of focusing only on redistricting, a path attorney Marty Garrity advised was wise. Garrity, the director of the Bureau of Legislative Research, cited a 1980 Arkansas Supreme Court case that struck down measures lawmakers passed during a special session that went beyond what the call asked them to do.

“I don’t want to pass a bunch of bills that have no chance of going anywhere because they’re not germane to our business,” Dismang said.

Former Republican turned Independent Jim Hendren of Gravette also argued that law and precedent call for lawmakers to focus only on redistricting. He said he’d never seen “a deluge of bills” outside the scope of business like the ones that piled up Wednesday. Those bills mainly aim to protect anti-maskers and anti-vaccinators from losing jobs or allow them to get unemployment benefits if they do.

But the vote to stick to only redistricting bills was a 16-16 tie in the Senate, and it needed a majority of votes to pass. Three senators, Republicans Ron Caldwell and Lance Eads and Democrat Stephanie Flowers, didn’t vote.

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, chair of the Senate Public Health Committee, didn’t allow for debate in her extremely brief meeting Wednesday afternoon, but instead passed the anti-vaccine bills back to be considered and debated on the Senate floor tomorrow.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee took up anti-vaccination bills Wednesday afternoon. In an agreed deal, it sent a batch of anti-vax bills to the floor for debate. It sent eight of 12 bills, excluding four sponsored by Sen. Trent Garner. They create a dubious right of privacy, prevent private businesses and public accommodations from setting vaccination requirements and otherwise take as many steps possible to put the vaccinated in harms way from a minority of resisters. The House committee is to meet later this afternoon.

A Trumpian contingent of Republican lawmakers celebrated this small victory on the Capitol steps at noon, at an unusual Christian-themed rally headlined by gun lover and perpetual political candidate Jan Morgan. Senators Trent Garner, Bob Ballinger, Alan Clark and Jason Rapert spoke to the unmasked crowd, whipping them up with anti-mask, anti-vaccine and anti-immigrant diatribes, and something about liberty and freedom.

“This presidential administration is evil,” Sen. Alan Clark told the crowd, eliciting loud cheers.

We covered some of the mask hysteria procedural debate earlier.

