A third person has announced an intention to oppose Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s expected re-election bid next year.

She is Pam Whitaker, 66, CEO of ECA, a security and drone

services firm, and founder of Cyber Fly Girls, a non-profit organization dedicated to

moving more women into STEM fields.

Here’s her press release with her resume.

A Ward One resident (eastern Little Rock) for nine years, her release said in part:

“I envision a ‘connected’ Little Rock, a Little Rock that no longer bears the scars of systemic racism. A city that is planning for growth and reaches out with open

arms to those who would join us. A Little Rock that is wise in its decisions in order to protect our earth, sky and water on which we conduct our businesses and build our homes.” Her proven record and expertise of budget and audit controls means she will ensure

all departments and services within the City of Little Rock are run efficiently and

effectively.

Here’s more of her professional experience.

And also more here.

Greg Henderson, a publisher, and Steve Landers, a retired auto dealer, previously have announced intentions to run for mayor.

Here’s Whitaker’s campaign page.