Governor Hutchinson’s streamlined state government was on display Wednesday. Michael Wickline of the Democrat-Gazette reports on the approval of a $2.2 million contract with the Broadband Development Group of Little Rock to oversee the implementation of federally funded state broadband expansion.

BDG had the highest bid and ranked lowest in the scoring of the applicants for the job. The state’s executive broadband manager, Steven Porch, had testified to legislators previously that the contract should be put out for proposals again. Nonetheless, it breezed out of committee Wednesday with little fanfare.

It so happens that the winner’s board of directors and stockholders include the son of state Rep. Ken Bragg and husband of Hutchinson-appointed Highway Commissioner Marie Holder.

It appears to be easier to get $2.2 million out of state government than it is to get a $300 unemployment check from bonus baby Mike Preston’s Workforce Services Division. But, of course, legislators believe the unemployed poor deserve their lot. (Unless they are unemployed because they are in the angry minority that refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and thus entitled to public handouts for endangering the majority’s health.)

Government transformation has also included some hefty pay raises for higher echelon employees of the streamlined state government.

Stacy Hurst, the Parks secretary who led this search, defended the process as transparent.

This contract is just the tip of an iceberg of tens of millions of dollars in coming spending on broadband. It will bear watching.

For example, BDG also sells broadband service. It will be gathering information statewide on where broadband competitors have service. Will telecom companies be happy to share business information with a consultant that might eventually compete with them?

One final note of mordant humor on “transformation” came in a Tweet by the D-G’s Wickline about his attempt to get an answer to the simple question of when the contract will be signed:

This is rich: an official for the department parks, heritage and tourism referred my query this afternoon to the department of transformation and shared services which just referred me to the department of commerce #arpx — Mike Wickline (@MikeWickline) September 30, 2021

Eventually, Hurst got back to him.