By
Max Brantley
On
8:38 pm

The hospital numbers for COVID-19 patients continue the downward trend.

Current hospitalizations: 727, compared with 758 yesterday.

Total Covid patients in ICU: 343, same as yesterday.

Total Covid patients on vents: 211, down from 219.

The daily numbers on cases:

In keeping with the trend, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported a declining number of school districts with dangerously high rates of COVID-19 in the general population of the districts.

Seventy-seven Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 147 last week, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday.