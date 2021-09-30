The hospital numbers for COVID-19 patients continue the downward trend.
Current hospitalizations: 727, compared with 758 yesterday.
Total Covid patients in ICU: 343, same as yesterday.
Total Covid patients on vents: 211, down from 219.
The daily numbers on cases:
In keeping with the trend, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported a declining number of school districts with dangerously high rates of COVID-19 in the general population of the districts.
Seventy-seven Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 147 last week, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday.