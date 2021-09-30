Quote of the day yesterday as a House committee approved legislation anti-vaccination legislation that, among others, is meant to provide workers a way around employer vaccination requirements if they get an annual test for presence of antibodies.
The quote: From Chelsea Bittner, a pharmacy tech worker at a Rogers hospital, angry about facing layoff from her job for refusal to get vaccinated:
My God-given immunities are much stronger than any of these vaccines.
Strong as her faith might be, scientific backing is lacking. And she got precious little pushback from legislators Wednesday. She got support even from the sponsor of the legislation, Rep. Joshua Bryant, a Rogers Republican who works in construction. He also invoked the value of so-called natural immunity.
Here’s what a report from the Nebraska college of medicine says about this:
If you’ve had COVID-19 before, does your natural immunity work better than a vaccine?
The data is clear: Natural immunity is not better. The COVID-19 vaccines create more effective and longer-lasting immunity than natural immunity from infection.
- More than a third of COVID-19 infections result in zero protective antibodies
- Natural immunity fades faster than vaccine immunity
- Natural immunity alone is less than half as effective than natural immunity plus vaccination
The takeaway: Get vaccinated, even if you’ve had COVID-19. Vaccine immunity is stronger than natural immunity.
“Natural immunity can be spotty. Some people can react vigorously and get a great antibody response. Other people don’t get such a great response,” says infectious diseases expert Mark Rupp, MD. “Clearly, vaccine-induced immunity is more standardized and can be longer-lasting.”
A third of infections don’t get any protective antibodies