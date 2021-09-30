Quote of the day yesterday as a House committee approved legislation anti-vaccination legislation that, among others, is meant to provide workers a way around employer vaccination requirements if they get an annual test for presence of antibodies.

Advertisement

The quote: From Chelsea Bittner, a pharmacy tech worker at a Rogers hospital, angry about facing layoff from her job for refusal to get vaccinated:

My God-given immunities are much stronger than any of these vaccines.

Advertisement

Strong as her faith might be, scientific backing is lacking. And she got precious little pushback from legislators Wednesday. She got support even from the sponsor of the legislation, Rep. Joshua Bryant, a Rogers Republican who works in construction. He also invoked the value of so-called natural immunity.

Here’s what a report from the Nebraska college of medicine says about this:

Advertisement