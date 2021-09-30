The Quapaw Nation says the Moody’s and Standard and Poor financial services have upgraded their credit ratings for its subsidiary that operates the Saracen Resort Casino in Pine Bluff.

All the details — greater liquidity and free cash flow among them — are here. The link includes the announcements from the two credit agencies.

Advertisement

Better credit ratings mean easier access to credit at better terms, as a general rule. That could prove useful as the casino continues to plan for a hotel at the Pine Bluff casino. A target date for that has not been announced.

Saracen is one of three casinos in Arkansas. In the most recent monthly figures from the state Racing Commission, which regulates casino gambling, it posted the second-highest “net win” figure (revenue before taxes and expenses) of the three with $12.2 million, behind Southland in West Memphis ($21.1 million) and ahead of Oaklawn in Hot Springs ($11 million).