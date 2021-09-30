The circus of anti-vaccination legislation has diverted attention from what was supposed to be the primary reason for the reconvened special session: Drawing new congressional district lines.

Development today: Rep. Nelda Speaks has introduced an amended version of her proposal that was pronounced the favorite among House members yesterday, with some changes that would bring it more in line with Senate legislation by Sen. Breanne Davis that seemed to be the favorite in the Senate committee.

Key change: Speaks’s HB 1976 would add Pope County to the 2nd Congressional District, as Davis wants. To accommodate this added population, Speaks has expanded significantly the part of Pulaski County that would be moved into the 4th District. It would move a portion of the county north of the Arkansas River to the 4th District. The precincts listed in her bill cover parts of Sylvan Hills, Sherwood, Jacksonville, North Little Rock and precincts near Wrightsville in far southeast Pulaski County.

Her Third District, another bone of contention with some legislators, would include Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties. The inclusion of both Sebastian and Madison would satisfy some senators who’ve been most outspoken in the debate so far.