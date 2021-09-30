The Arkansas Supreme Court created today, with three justices dissenting, an Office of Ethics Counsel to provide advice to lawyers on legal ethics issues.
The court’s order said the Supreme Court will pay for the office with money from attorney license fees and other court revenue. The court will provide oversight of the office. The office will include a director and additional staff.
The services anticipated:
The OEC may provide the inquiring attorney with informal ethics advice, guidance, or opinion, in oral or written form, on areas of attorney ethical conduct and interpretation of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys at Law within the scope set in these Rules.
Services will include a telephone ethics hotline and review of proposed advertising for compliance with ethics rules. The services will be free.
Three justices dissented from the order — Barbara Webb, Rhonda Wood and Shawn Womack.
In a dissenting opinion joined by Wood, Webb wrote:
I do not oppose providing Arkansas attorneys with guidance regarding the Rules of Professional Conduct. Before we take the extraordinary step of creating the Office of Ethics Counsel, however, I believe that we should first promulgate a draft proposal to the bench and bar for their input and critique. Furthermore, because the need for such a resource has not been clearly determined, I think it would be prudent to launch this new service as a pilot program for a limited period of time––perhaps just one year. I therefore respectfully dissent.