The Arkansas Supreme Court created today, with three justices dissenting, an Office of Ethics Counsel to provide advice to lawyers on legal ethics issues.

The court’s order said the Supreme Court will pay for the office with money from attorney license fees and other court revenue. The court will provide oversight of the office. The office will include a director and additional staff.

Advertisement

The services anticipated:

The OEC may provide the inquiring attorney with informal ethics advice, guidance, or opinion, in oral or written form, on areas of attorney ethical conduct and interpretation of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys at Law within the scope set in these Rules.

Services will include a telephone ethics hotline and review of proposed advertising for compliance with ethics rules. The services will be free.

Advertisement

Three justices dissented from the order — Barbara Webb, Rhonda Wood and Shawn Womack.

In a dissenting opinion joined by Wood, Webb wrote:

Advertisement