It appears there’ll be no developments today on the primary reasons for the reconvened legislative session — congressional redistricting.

I’d hazard a guess that the House and Senate have a disagreement — a key one being whether Sen.Breanne Davis gets to move Pope County into the 2nd District or not. An overstuffed 3rd district, with the inclusion of Madison, County in the latest version of the most-favored House bill also appears to be a stumbling block.

Discussions will continue. But that provided plenty of time for COVID demagoguery and the shape of what the legislature appears set to pass to discourage sound health practice emerged in an extended Senate committee meeting. The House and Senate seem united by one bill that now has approval in committees in both houses.

The Senate Public Health Committee reconvened at 11:30 a.m. today to hear ELEVEN more anti-vaccination bills (some were merely meant to push back against some other health guidelines such as on quarantines). Science, the law, facts and common sense were under attack.

The so-called governor wasn’t much of a presence? He doesn’t appear to be having much impact on the proceedings. A couple of his agencies make meek appearances but generally avoided direct criticism of the legislation. The Department of Finance Administration opposed bills for potential costs to the state that wouldn’t be eligible for federal pandemic aid money.

Here’s what was on the calendar today:

Things began inauspiciously. The committee, after only one public comment and no committee debate, endorsed Garner’s SB 730 to say that unemployment compensation may not be denied due to a refusal by a workerl to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Garner’s SB 733 to let school districts decide quarantine rules rather than being guided by the state Health Department, failed to get a do-pass motion. He also ranted a bit, but pulled from consideration bills on treating “natural immunity” on a par with vaccinations and to encourage “therapeutic treatment” (presumably the likes of hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin).

Several bills were passed over to give the floor to Sen. Kim Hammer for SB 739. It mirrors Rep. Josh Bryant’s bill that came out of a House committee this morning. It endeavors to exempt employees from federal health safety guidelines for vaccinations by giving them a testing option. The bill no longer contains a specific promise of unemployment benefits for someone who lost a job for failure to be vaccinated. Hammer contends they still could be eligible without the guarantee. The bill also provides that additional testing could be paid by state or federal money if available and legal (federal money is problematic since it is supposed to help diminish the impact of the pandemic, not contribute to it). Employees would have to pay if their health insurance plan doesn’t cover it and government money isn’t available.

The testing exceptions include “proof of immunity,” which would include presence of antibodies (not a gold standard for safety) in every six-month testing, or weekly negative antigen tests.

Hammer said this bill could be modified in the 2023 session if political circumstances change. He hopes to pass it with an emergency clause for immediate effect. A 90-day wait is “too long to wait.” All this to protect a tiny percentage of workers against the well-being of thousands of others.

A spokesman for the Health Department said it would prefer more frequent antigen and antibody testing than the bill provides, but declined to say he opposed or supported the bill. The Department of Finance and Administration raised the question of how much the testing would cost and federal money wouldn’t be adequate to sustain it.

Debate is continuing, but this bill is headed to approval, which means both the House and Senate will be able to consider the measure next week.

UPDATE: The committee finally truncated comments after an extended speech liberally quoting from the Bible. The bill was endorsed without comment.

That left one bill, Alan Clark’s SB 740. It explicitly prohibits private businesses from requiring vaccinations or denying service to someone who is not vaccinated. It excludes healthcare facilities. To be clear: the state, a private employer or public accommodation (bar, restaurant, hotel, etc.) could not require proof of vaccination as a condition for “entry, travel, education or services.” It allows application for federal rescue money for any costs that might be incurred.

The bill failed for lack of a do-pass motion.