The city of Little Rock has gotten a healthy response to its call for applicants to fill the Ward 1 seat on the Little Rock City board left vacant by the death of Director Erma Hendrix.

The list of 20 applicants includes many familiar names, including Hendrix’s daughter, Loretta Hendrix, and civic activist, Anika Whitfield. Applicants also include banker Virgil Miller, who worked on the mayor’s unsuccessful sales tax campaign and who’s known to enjoy support from several city directors.

Other applicants (I’m trying to reduce the size of the file of applications to share their applications in full):

Michael Adkins, Philip Bryant, Eric Buchanan, John Paul Gairhan, Frederick Gentry, Dwight Wesley Hall, Michael Hutchinson, Rickey Jackson, Curtis Johnson III, Danny R. Lewis, Sheila Taylor Miles, Dale Pekar, Sarah Thomas Pilcher, Valerie Pruitt, Veletta Smith, Robert Webb and Karen Zuccardi.

Under a process announced earlier, the City Board will consider the applicants Tuesday and rank the top seven candidates. The seven will appear before the board on Oct. 12 in 10-minute segments to make statements and take questions. Whoever is selected will complete Hendrix’s term, which ends next year, and be eligible to run in the November 2022 election.