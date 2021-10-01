More of the same on COVID-19 news today in the important categories pertaining to serious illness.
Current hospitalizations: 703 (727 yesterday)
Total Covid patients in ICU: 321 (343 yesterday)
Total Covid patients on vents: 190 (211 yesterday)
Also continuing declines in other categories:
The governor commented:
Our vaccine doses administered today have almost doubled from last week. This is largely due to the availability of booster doses across the state. I’m hopeful the administration of booster doses will continue as well as more first and second doses to help us end this pandemic.