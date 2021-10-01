As another painful days begins, it seems appropriate to boil down the dying gasp of the 2021 Arkansas legislature.

Congressional redistricting, the nominal reason for this rump session, has taken the backseat to a desire by a seeming majority of the members to pass legislation hazardous to public health.

Debate will be dominated again today by a headlong push to enact measures that encourage the minority that resist COVID-19 vaccinations and to punish those who enact measures that protect public health, to the detriment of private businesses and their customers.

Vaccine mandates work, by the way. See the New York Times today, with a report on Tyson Foods. It imposed a vaccine rule Aug. 3 and by the latest count, 91 percent of its 120,000 employees have been vaccinated. This is good for Tyson, good for the workers, good for the people who associate with Tyson workers. The Arkansas legislature prefers that the selfish and the ignorant have “freedom” to infect and kill others.

For a cherry on top, here’s a clip going viral on the Internet of Sen. Mark Johnson, son of the legendary segregationist Justice Jim Johnson, declaiming during patriotic virtue signaling on a political resolution yesterday condemning President Biden.

Yes, Sen. Mark Johnson casually referred to “a Jew politician” on the floor of the Arkansas state Senate. @ArkansasBlog https://t.co/9EOOvsl9pW — arkepi (@arkepi2020) September 30, 2021

Various sources will tell you that the word Jew is considered acceptable as a noun, but is viewed as an ethnic slur as an adjective, as Johnson used it. I’ve asked him by email about this usage. No response as yet.