#BREAKING: Quake Lewellyn accepts plea deal, waives jury trial. He pleads guilty to capital murder and rape— will be sentenced to life in prison w/o possibility of parole. He will not face death penalty.#SydneySutherland #ARNews pic.twitter.com/zgAxLapZtY — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) October 1, 2021

KARK, which had the jump on this yesterday, reports on a plea deal that gave Quake Lewellyn a life sentence for the rape and killing of Sydney Sutherland of Jackson County 14 months ago. Her body was found by a rural road with clues from tracking information on Lewellyn’s cell phone. He was accused of hitting her with his truck while she was jogging and then raping her.

Lewellyn will not be parole eligible.

KARK reported on a victim impact statement in the courtroom in Newport today.

Victim impact statements started. Maggy: Quake, will you look at me in the eyes? Quake looks at her. Makes eye contact during victim impact statement. Calls him satan. “She was not yours to take.” #SydneySutherland #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) October 1, 2021