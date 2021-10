The Rally for Abortion Justice drew a big crowd to push back against attacks on reproductive freedom.

Brian Chilson

More than 750 people is our best guess for the crowd size today at the Rally for Abortion Justice at the Arkansas Capitol. Looks like plenty of people are fed up with attacks on abortion access here and elsewhere, and they’re organizing to make their opposition known.

The event in Little Rock was one of many across the country. In Arkansas, marches were planned today in Fayetteville, Mountain Home, Jonesboro and Fort Smith.

The “Ruth sent us” T-shirts were an excellent touch.

Brian Chilson

