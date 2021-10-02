I’ve remarked this week about the open disdain legislators have shown for Governor Hutchinson. His timid response to unconstitutional anti-vaccination legislation indicates he gets the weakness of his position vis a vis the legislative tyrants, who often blame his executive actions for their anti-vax bills.

The lack of respect for the governor is also evident in legal filings by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office in her so-far-unsuccessful effort to reinstate a law banning mask mandates in public schools.

You may remember that the governor signed the law, but later expressed regret and has joined the legal battle in favor of overturning a law he signed. He earned some grief for that, even though this is a weak executive state where vetoes of bad laws with broad support can be overridden by a simple majority vote of the legislature. He could have just let the bill become law without his signature.

But does he really deserve the disrespect he got from Rutledge in this brief filed with the Arkansas Supreme Court (paged 5-8)? It begins:

Governor Hutchinson, in his Official Capacity, is a redundant

and duplicative party to the State of Arkansas and he should be

dismissed as a defendant in this case and his answer stricken.

That is certainly the legislature’s view of the governor — redundant if not meaningless to their superior power.

The state alone is the only necessary defendant, Rutledge argues. Any admissions Hutchinson made in support of arguments for the lawsuit are not binding, she argues. Moreover:

In his Combined Answer, Governor Hutchinson now takes a patently inconsistent position from the position he took on April 28, 2021, when he signed the bill into law. Governor Hutchison did not believe Act 1002 was unconstitutional on that date. Otherwise, he would have not signed the bill. Because Governor Hutchinson is now taking a position in this case regarding the constitutionality of Act 1002 that is clearly inconsistent with the public position he took on April 28, 2021, he should not be allowed to admit factual or legal allegations that Act 1002 is unconstitutional.

Rutledge to the governor:

Shut up.

The guv hasn’t done a Rodney Dangerfield “no-respect” bit yet, though he could. For now, he has the high ground.

The Supreme Court has ruled for keeping the lawsuit alive. Rutledge wanted it dismissed.