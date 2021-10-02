Here are some daily COVID-19 numbers and the open line:

New cases: 640 more than Friday.

Active cases: 9,901, down 87 from Friday.

Deaths: Up six to 7,724.

Number hospitalized: 689, down from 703

Number in ICU: 319, down from 321.

Number on ventilators: 183, down from 190

Vaccinations: 12,350. I’m guessing booster shots account for the heaviest traffic.

And another Brian Chilson photo from the demonstration at the Capitol.

News release from a sponsoring organization:

Thousands will gather Saturday, Oct. 2, in cities across Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ four-state region for the Rally for Abortion Justice, sending a clear, unified message to the Supreme Court and state lawmakers that further attacks on reproductive rights will not be tolerated. Joining with coalition members and grassroots organizations throughout the communities we serve, Planned Parenthood Great Plains stands with our patients to ensure that comprehensive, essential health care is accessible to all, no matter what.

“The power of this moment is in the collective action of many voices, raised together, to protect access to safe, legal abortion,” said Emily Wales, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “We are honored to stand alongside coalition partners in this fight. As a provider of sexual and reproductive care, we continue to navigate aggressive anti-abortion legislation and potential copycat bills of Texas’ SB-8 that would limit access before many patients even know they’re pregnant. This movement is happening because people who need abortion care are all of us — they are students, parents, survivors of sexual assault, people who deserve to make their own choices and plan their own futures.”

These events, organized by local coalitions in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, serve to educate, empower, and mobilize communities to take action to protect comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care.