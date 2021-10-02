The Arkansas Democratic Party announced that Grant Tennille is the new chair of the party.

Release:

The Democratic Party of Arkansas has elected Grant Tennille as the party’s new Chair. Tennille is the former head of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission under Governor Mike Beebe’s administration. The DPA’s State Committee elected Tennille at Saturday’s State Committee meeting. “I’ll leave you with this promise: I will work hard every day; I will unite this Party; I will tell you the truth and I will make you proud to be an Arkansas Democrat,” said DPA Chair Grant Tennille.



As head of the AEDC, Tennille’s team secured the largest economic-development investment in the State’s history, Big River Steel, which returned the state’s investment well ahead of schedule. Tennille lives in Little Rock with his wife Rebecca. They have three children: Will, 26; Sarah, 18; and Annie, 16. Tennille fills the shoes of Interim Chair Nicole Hart, who stepped up from the role of Vice Chair in September.

Tough job in a state showing no signs of casting off its thrall to the Trump brand of Republican politics.

And an interesting pick. Tennille is a former reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. And the Beebe administration is not the only gubernatorial administration in which he worked. He also worked in the administration of Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee as a legislative lobbyist and speechwriter.

More recently, he has been working as a volunteer advisor to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., also an alum of the Beebe administration.