The biggest item on the Tuesday meeting of the Little Rock City Board is a closed session to winnow the applicants for the Ward 1 vacancy down to seven contenders who’ll make presentations a week later.

We listed the 20 applicants yesterday.

Advertisement

Another matter related to ward politics is NOT on the agenda, but it is simmering behind the scenes.

That is the question of redrawing the seven city wards to reflect Census population changes. At least one director has voiced concerns about the distribution of the Census information. For now, I’m told, the mayor’s office has been leading the process, where the city manager took the lead in times past.

Advertisement

Lines can be drawn, of course, to help friends and harm foes. Wards can be drawn to lessen natural constituencies of directors or to place a couple of directors in the same ward. Recent debates over the sales tax and the police chief give ample ground for interest in whether proposed boundaries might reflect those divisions.

In time, the process will break into the open. Just a heads up.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Director Lance Hines notes that state law mandates drawing of ward boundaries by the city governing board. The statute:

14-61-109 Determination of ward and district positions