Rollins should be confirmed as US Attorney. Cotton’s hit job on her is shameful. https://t.co/jL6udb5OWC — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 2, 2021

The tweet by Laurence Tribe, a renowned law professor at Tom Cotton’s college and law school alma mater, Harvard, caught my attention today.

It links to an Adrian Walker opinion column in the Boston Globe lambasting Cotton for arousing Republican opposition to block President Biden’s nomination of Rachael Rollins as a U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

To hear Cotton tell it, Rollins is a criminal-loving pushover. Example:

Rachael Rollins’ brief tenure as Boston’s District Attorney proves she would rather support drug dealers than put them in jail where they belong.https://t.co/rbQ3Cf3t6w — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 1, 2021

You can’t trust Tom Cotton, of course. Writes Walker:

We knew Cotton to be a comprehensively appalling, partisan hack, but here he has outdone himself. To tie up Rollins’s appointment in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Cotton painted a mostly imaginary picture of the Suffolk district attorney, someone so far to the left that her office barely prosecutes crimes at all. It was infuriating — not least for its sheer dishonesty … The cudgel used against Rollins was familiar. It was the memo she released during her transition in 2018 describing the comparatively minor crimes her office was not necessarily going to prosecute. The truth is, prosecutors exercise discretion every day, and always have. Most of the offenses she didn’t want to prosecute weren’t necessarily going to court under her predecessor, either. Rollins had just taken the daring step of saying it aloud and putting it in writing. But Rollins has a record now, nearly three years after taking office. Here’s a fact that may not have come to Senator Cotton’s attention: At a time when violent crime is up in most major cities, Boston has seen a substantial drop. Another fact not mentioned — Rollins’s office has prosecuted thousands of criminal cases since she’s been in charge. So, no, she isn’t some pro-criminal crazy. By any measure she’s been effective in the job, and a perfectly valid nominee to run the US attorney’s office. She wouldn’t have the support of both US senators and a bunch of former US attorneys — Bill Weld among them — if that weren’t the case.

Walker touches lightly on a familiar aspect of Cotton’s tantrums. He is particularly harsh on Democrats, from Kamala Harris on down, who happen to be women of color. The column continues:

I don’t want to make Rollins sound like a conventional district attorney, because she hasn’t been one. She has been vocal about addressing issues of race and class, issues that are personal to her. She has refused to turn a blind eye to police or prosecutorial misconduct — past or present — or tried to explain it away. That’s why Sean Ellis — who spent more than two decades in prison for the murder of a Boston police detective that he didn’t commit — is a free man today.

You can’t lock up enough people to suit Tom Cotton, particularly black men such as Sean Ellis. And you usually aren’t good enough for Tom Cotton if you happen to look like Rachael Rollins. She’d be the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. attorney in Massachusetts. A full Senate vote should eventually give her that position, no thanks to Ranger Tom.

Here’s another commentator from Massachusetts on an embarrassment to Arkansas, which elected him.

Tom Cotton, in keeping with his carefully cultivated reputation as a demagogic tweeter, argued that Rachael Rollins was preparing to sell off the Old North Church to MS-13 for a clubhouse. https://t.co/2SRuq2LLgi — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 30, 2021