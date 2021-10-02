Remarks by Sen. Mark Johnson during Senate debate last week caused a reaction that I mentioned here and on Twitter. He has now responded to a question I sent him at the time.

In discussing a resolution Thursday to condemn President Biden’s handling of withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan, Johnson said something that sounded to many like a slur. Here’s the video:

It sounded to many as if he’d said “Jew politician.” At least a few thought he said “geopolitician.”

He responded to my question in an email by saying:

