Remarks by Sen. Mark Johnson during Senate debate last week caused a reaction that I mentioned here and on Twitter. He has now responded to a question I sent him at the time.
In discussing a resolution Thursday to condemn President Biden’s handling of withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan, Johnson said something that sounded to many like a slur. Here’s the video:
It sounded to many as if he’d said “Jew politician.” At least a few thought he said “geopolitician.”
He responded to my question in an email by saying:
What I said was “geopolitician”. The context should make that clear. I just recently heard that some misheard what I said.
I’ll try to speak more clearly in the future.
