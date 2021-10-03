Here’s what I’ve been able to discern from the state’s COVID-19 numbers today:

Total cases: 498,062, which means an increase of 486 from Saturday.

Active cases: 9,543, compared with 9,901 on Saturday.

Deaths: 16 more, to a total of 7,740

Vaccinations: 5,284 additional doses administered.

Hospitalized: 689, same as Saturday.

In ICU: 341, up from 319 on Saturday.

On ventilators: 206, up sharply from 183 on Saturday.

