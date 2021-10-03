Here’s what I’ve been able to discern from the state’s COVID-19 numbers today:
Total cases: 498,062, which means an increase of 486 from Saturday.
Active cases: 9,543, compared with 9,901 on Saturday.
Deaths: 16 more, to a total of 7,740
Vaccinations: 5,284 additional doses administered.
Hospitalized: 689, same as Saturday.
In ICU: 341, up from 319 on Saturday.
On ventilators: 206, up sharply from 183 on Saturday.
The line is open.
UPDATE: The governor’s report:
Active cases continue to decline & the spike caused by the Delta Variant is on the down slope. The unknown is if there will be another surge this winter. If you haven’t received your first dose, put it on the to-do list. It’s our best insurance against cases & hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/MByRcTtHYx
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 3, 2021