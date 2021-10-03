A search of data hacked from the Oath Keepers website revealed over 200 people who identify as active or retired law enforcement officers, from Alabama to California. Oath Keepers is one of the largest far-right, antigovernment groups in the U.S. https://t.co/bKnzMK9Lgj — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 3, 2021

USA Today reports on a data hack that found many law enforcement officers were members of Oath Keepers, described as an armed, extremist anti-government group. The law officers are in theory sworn to uphold the law.

Arkansas angle so far is small:

In 20 cases, law enforcement agencies or the men themselves confirmed they were still employed there. Among the officers identified on the membership list are:

An officer at the Louisville Metro Police Department who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in 2018.

A former U.S. Army member who joined the New York Police Department and a former U.S. Army captain who joined the Chicago Police Department. Both are still police officers there.

An 80-year-old, part-time officer at the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.

A corrections officer in Riverside, California.

We know from experience that many more Arkansas law officers, including sheriffs, don’t recognize federal authority on gun law and in other ways and have declared so publicly. Arkansas law officers were on hand when insurrectionists, some wearing the insignia of Oath Keepers, invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. To date, this (insurrection and the law officers in the posse) doesn’t appear to have troubled Arkansas congressmen, Governor Hutchinson or the Republican legislators hoo-rawing the resolution condemning Joe Biden for withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republican legislators exhibit similar disdain for the state and U.S. constitutions.

