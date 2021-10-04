Circuit Judge Chip Welch today issued a protective order severely limiting who may see an investigation of Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey’s personnel practices. It will remain off-limits for the public.

Charles Starks, fired by Humphrey for the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in a traffic stop, has been attempting to see the report by Loretta Cochran, an Arkansas Tech faculty member hired by Little Rock to review department practices. The city has resisted.

Advertisement

She’s produced a 27-page report, with thousands of support documents. The city has objected to its release, calling it an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter exempt from disclosure unless it results in a suspension or firing of the person being investigated.

Welch’s order said the report must be given to parties in the case, their lawyers, employees of the lawyers, investigators, experts and witnesses in the case.

Advertisement

The report may only be used in the lawsuit and not otherwise disseminated. Documents referring to the material produced as evidence must be filed under seal.

The order includes a provision that indicates the contents may never be publicly known.

Advertisement

The parties may stipulate exceptions. The public should hope that day will arrive. Word of this report — and what’s believed to be criticism of Humphrey’s management — have circulated for weeks. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has refused to discuss it as it slow-walked its way for months through the city manager’s office to Scott. Scott seems inclined to defend his police chief despite departmental chaos, including dozens of vacancies, multiple lawsuits, a deep divide with the Fraternal Order of Police and growing dissatisfaction with Humphrey among city board members. It has also been a bad year for violent crime, a trend not unique to Little Rock.

Voters are owed a fuller explanation of what an independent observer, Cochran, found in her review. If it is sufficiently critical, the mayor must act. Or explain why not.

Meanwhile, if anyone seeks to use this material in another proceeding, they must petition Welch first.

Advertisement

In a separate lawsuit by other police officers against Humphrey, another judge held the report should not be released but did authorize the release of some limited records, including memos by Humphrey and staff meeting minutes.

But there will likely be many requests in the various lawsuits and civil service proceedings for this information. In time, it seems as if it will be hard to keep damaging testimony out of the record. Should it exist, of course.

Other quibbles: City claimed an “ongoing investigation” exemption. I thought that only pertained to criminal investigations. And what exactly is going on here? Is this a personnel evaluation of the chief? Or is it a review of department personnel practices? I remain of the opinion that the city deserves to know more, not less, about operation of its single biggest department.