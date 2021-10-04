By
Max Brantley
On
2:50 pm

Arkansas continues to join the trend toward a decline in COVID-19 indicators.

First, the important hospital numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 669, down from 689 on Sunday.

Total Covid patients in ICU: 311, down from 341 on Sunday.

Total Covid patients on vents: 192, down from 206 on Sunday.

In other categories:

Total cases: 498,257, an increase of only 195 from Sunday.

Active cases: 8,535, down by 1,008 from Sunday.

Deaths: 12 more, for a total of 7,752

Vaccinations: About 2,400 more.  This is a category where more is better, of course.

