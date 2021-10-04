Arkansas continues to join the trend toward a decline in COVID-19 indicators.
First, the important hospital numbers:
Current hospitalizations: 669, down from 689 on Sunday.
Total Covid patients in ICU: 311, down from 341 on Sunday.
Total Covid patients on vents: 192, down from 206 on Sunday.
In other categories:
Total cases: 498,257, an increase of only 195 from Sunday.
Active cases: 8,535, down by 1,008 from Sunday.
Deaths: 12 more, for a total of 7,752
Vaccinations: About 2,400 more. This is a category where more is better, of course.
