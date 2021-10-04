An upbeat analysis in today’s New York Times on the downturn of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

David Leonhardt writes that the dip has been long enough and big enough to deserve attention. Not that it can’t change. The virus has been through up-and-down cycles before.

Still:

Worldwide, cases have also dropped more than 30 percent since late August. “This is as good as the world has looked in many months,” Dr. Eric Topol of Scripps Research wrote last week.

Why? Lots of theories.

But here’s the bottom line:

Covid also isn’t going to disappear anytime soon. It will continue to circulate for years, many scientists believe. But the vaccines can transform Covid into a manageable disease, not so different from a flu or common cold. In the past few weeks, the country appears to have moved closer to that less grim future.

Get a shot.