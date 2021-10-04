As expected, the Senate today approved Sen.Kim Hammer’s SB 739 to provide an exemption for workers from vaccine requirements, both federal and by private employers.

Before today’s session ended, the Senate sent three anti-vaccination bills to the House, but none has an emergency clause, meaning none could take effect until 90 days after the session ends. The current round of private business vaccine requirements has driven the legislative push for action, though the majority of Arkansans and major work forces have been vaccinated.

The House of Representatives later met only briefly without taking up the bill identical to Hammer’s that has cleared a House committee. Might it be there’s no point passing a bill that couldn’t take effect until the end of 2021, given the other uncertainties that exist related to COVID-19?

Hammer’s bill passed 21-12, which was short of the 24 necessary to adopt the emergency clause. The vote on the emergency vote was expunged and voted again, failing again by one vote 23-11. A vote to expunge that vote failed 23-11.

So, as it stands, if this bill passes the House it won’t take effect for 90 days after the end of the session, providing no immediate help for mandates currently in the process of taking effect.

Hammer acknowledged a court might eventually rule the state cannot override federal rules. For now, the law would apply, he said. A mirror image of this bill has been approved by House committee, which suggests this bill is heading to the statute books. Governor Hutchinson hasn’t been heard from on it, but a veto would be meaningless given that a majority vote is all that’s necessary to override. Also, Hutchinson holds almost no influence over this rogue legislature.

But the rule would apply to small employees. It would allow vaccine requirements only if there was also an exemption process: Either a weekly negative antigen test for COVID-19 or proof of immunity, as illustrated by an approved test given every six months.

The bill would say workers must pay for the test if it’s not covered by health insurance or any state or federal funding that might become available.

Hammer said the bill would not override the state’s employment-at-will law. Workers who were fired and who believed the vaccine refusal was the reason could still apply for unemployment benefits, but it doesn’t specifically guarantee those benefits.

This bill, as written, expires in July 2023.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang noted that the proposed federal rules, which haven’t been completed, already are expected to provide testing exceptions.

Sen. Jane* English said the bill might create unrealistic expectations. Someone fired for vaccine refusal won’t automatically get unemployment and, even if they do, under Arkansas law it lasts only 16 weeks. “At least there’s a pathway forward,” Hammer responded.

In response to questions, Hammer said he thought the bill would not prohibit employers from asking if potential workers were vaccinated. Sen. Jim Hendren said that the bill DID change the employment-at-will doctrine though it says it does not. It does, of course. It prevents the firing of workers unless they are given an exception to vaccination.

Hendren also asked whether the law harmed businesses that wanted to sell public-facing enterprises as fully vaccinated. Hammer said his legislation still provided safe alternatives to vaccination and he said, furthermore, he wasn’t convinced vaccinations were 100 percent effective.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang spoke against the bill. “It does impact those employers with less than 100 employees.” If the bill was truly to combat the federal law it would only affect those with more than 100 employees, he said.

Mandates have unintended consequences, he said. Small businesses are trying to decide the best thing to do. “If your whole goal is not to mandate vaccines, this is the wrong bill.” Now he said businesses CAN simply choose to mandate vaccine and say workers have an out. “We are injecting another mandate between employer and employee,” he said.

He said it is liberty to find another job if an employer does something with which you don’t agree. “This isn’t free market,” he told Sen. Jason Rapert.

Sen. Trent Garner continued his nonsensical argument that protecting people who refuse to get vaccinated is analogous to federal law that provides for protection based on age, race or religion. One senator called this “apples and oranges.” Another commented that skin color never killed anyone else.

His angry tirade sounded like nothing so much as Southern legislators inveighing against federally enforced school desegregation decades ago.

Sen. Joyce Elliott noted that the debate has focused almost exclusively on people who don’t want to be vaccinated. She referenced what is effectively the silent majority of Arkansans. “There are a million of us who are going to work and doing what we should do. And there are people who are concerned they may go to work and catch COVID because of people who do not get vaccinated.”

The people who go to a hospital and might get treated by a nurse who refuses to be vaccinated? “They matter, too,” Elliott said. People like her, with one kidney, are at risk when exposed to the unvaccinated. No options are presented for them. “People should have the right to be safe. … The social contract matters. … We did things for one another. It is on life support.”

Hammer closed predicting a calamitous loss of jobs without his bill. It wasn’t enough to win passage of the emergency clause.

Hammer was followed by Sen. Trent Garner with SB 730 to provide unemployment checks for people fired for not being vaccinated. Questions noted that this will create a cost for employers in an unemployment insurance rate increase. Garner said he had no prediction on how many people might claim it. It was also noted that this amounted to a mandate on employers. Garner tried to say the benefits were generated by employee labor, an argument missing in the various ways the legislature has restricted jobless benefits in the past, including blocking extra federal payments to workers. Dismang noted too that it was disingenuous. Employers provide all the money to the jobless fund.

Sen. Ricky Hill asked whether this might amount to an incentive not to work. Good point. It’s often raised about jobless benefits as when the state cut off federal help early. Not in this case, Garner said.

Garner also claimed 17 percent of nurses in New York had been fired for refusal to be vaccinated. I can’t find support for that claim. From the New York Times four days ago:

As the vaccination mandate went into full effect on Monday, 92 percent of the state’s more than 650,000 hospital and nursing home workers had received at least one vaccine dose, state officials said. That was a significant increase from a week ago, when 82 percent of the state’s nursing home workers and at least 84 percent of hospital workers had received at least one dose.

The bill passed 20-13, again not sufficient to adopt the emergency clause.

Finally, the Senate on a second try passed Sen. Blake Johnson’s SB 732 to prevent “coercion” of employees and to create the possibility of payments to workers who were fired should any federal or state money become available.

Bottom line for the day: The Senate has sent three anti-vaccination bills to the House, none with an emergency clause.

Another bottom line: Stupidity. As Sen. Linda Chesterfield points out, all this effort is being expended to qualify workers for $145 to $300 in jobless benefits that expire after 16 weeks, miserly benefits owing to the Arkansas legislature.

*A previous version of this post mistakenly called Sen. Jane English Dorothy English.