Republican Sen. Jane English of North Little Rock filed today SB 742, another stab at congressional redistricting. A committee is to take it up this afternoon.

Key features:

SECOND DISTRICT: It is unchanged except for moving these voting precincts out of Pulaski County — 54 (Glenview Community Center), 55 (All Souls Church at Scott), 130-133 (from College Station to Wrightsville in southeastern Pulaski County) and 135 (Granite Mountain). These would go to the 4th Congressional district. Sen. Breanne Davis has been lobbying to put Pope County in the 2nd District and achieve this added population gain by moving more of Pulaski to the 4th.

THIRD DISTRICT: It would comprise Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian, and Washington. This satisfied those who want all of Sebastian and Madison in the 3rd district. But others have written that the population creates a significant overage of population in a district that is already growing faster than the rest of the state.

The bill resembles a proposal initially presented in the House by Rep. Nelda Speaks (R-Mountain Home). It was voted the favorite among House members. But she later altered that proposal to add Pope to the 2nd and offset that population gain by carving out more of Pulaski, as shown below.

Speaks’ original plan was identical for the 2nd District, but didn’t put Madison in the 3rd.

UPDATE: The Senate committee didn’t meet after all. Chairman Jason Rapert said further amendments had been proposed and efforts were underway to see if a House-Senate consensus could be reached. The committee may meet tomorrow morning to take up a final form of the bill. It sounds like the Speaks/English proposals are closest to what is likely to emerge.

But … to further muddle things: Rep. Jim Dotson (R-Bentonville) has a new proposal that puts a big slice of eastern Pulaski and part of Lonoke in the 1st Congressional District. It also adds Cleburne and part of Lonoke (Cabot) to the 2nd District, while taking out Perry. He’d also again divide Sebastian County. This doesn’t sound like a compromise, but that’s me.

UPDATE II: The House committee that hears these bills has scheduled a 4:30 p.m. meeting today, so action may be coming.

UPDATE III: That 4:30 meeting was canceled. It is now scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.