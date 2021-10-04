The state report on tax income for September, the third month of the fiscal year, continues to show money pouring in well ahead of the forecast on which the state budget is set.

Through the first quarter, the state has taken in $1.95 billion. After off-the-top allocations, the net revenue for the period is running $249.1 million ahead of forecast, the figure on which the state budget is set. Thus, a quarter-of-a-billion surplus (on top of a billion or more in other reserve funds). The state could do so much with that (universal pre-K for example; fair insurance costs for teachers, for another example). But it seems the legislature is inclined to give most of it back to millionaires in an income tax cut for top earners.

In September alone, net revenue ran more than $98 million ahead of forecast. That was powered by $68.5 million more in corporate estimated tax payments than forecast. But the sales tax also was more than 12 percent higher than the same month a year ago.

Here’s the full report.

