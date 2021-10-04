The state report on tax income for September, the third month of the fiscal year, continues to show money pouring in well ahead of the forecast on which the state budget is set.
Through the first quarter, the state has taken in $1.95 billion. After off-the-top allocations, the net revenue for the period is running $249.1 million ahead of forecast, the figure on which the state budget is set. Thus, a quarter-of-a-billion surplus (on top of a billion or more in other reserve funds). The state could do so much with that (universal pre-K for example; fair insurance costs for teachers, for another example). But it seems the legislature is inclined to give most of it back to millionaires in an income tax cut for top earners.
In September alone, net revenue ran more than $98 million ahead of forecast. That was powered by $68.5 million more in corporate estimated tax payments than forecast. But the sales tax also was more than 12 percent higher than the same month a year ago.
UPDATE: Governor brags on himself
“We have exceeded revenue forecasts for 31 consecutive months now,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said today. “This affirms that our economy continues to improve as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that our decision to keep the economy open for business was important for our families and protected worker’s income. The surplus trend line puts Arkansas in good position to have another gradual reduction in the income tax rates.”