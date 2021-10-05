“We have President Biden weaponizing the Dept. of Justice against our citizens. It’s a dangerous road for this President to go down. It’s one that I will be throwing roadblocks up,” said Arkansas Attorney General @LeslieRutledge on Tuesday’s “American Agenda.” pic.twitter.com/QE7K8UaCzZ — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 5, 2021

They are liars. They are dangerous. They are inciting violence against elected officials.

Parents are speaking out against Critical Race Theory in schools. Now the Biden administration is cracking down on dissent. https://t.co/jvdi2kB7rp — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 5, 2021

They are also hypocrites given how often they yammer about locking up criminals and throwing away the keys.

This should be simple. A patriotic American would applaud Attorney General Merrick Garland for asking the FBI to investigate a spike in violent threats against school board members (for favoring face masks, particularly.)

He says explicitly he wants “criminal conduct” investigated. Contrary to what Tom Cotton said dishonestly, he explicitly said:

While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views. Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values. Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety

Speech is protected. Violence is not. But these are people who’ve had little to say about the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, an event encouraged by the likes of Rutledge who joined the seditious lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

It’s only Cotton and Rutledge so far. What other Arkansas Republicans will stand up for violent threats against school board members. I can think of a few legislators who’ll answer the call.

Who’s weaponizing who?

Want to hear some bullshit? Listen to the Rutledge interview in which, in the name of defending the 1st Amendment, she says critical race theory is “illegal” in Arkansas.

UPDATE: of course Hucksterette joined the demagogue chorus: