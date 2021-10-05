Eight applicants vying to fill the Ward 1 seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors left vacant by the death of Director Erma Hendrix are moving on to the next stage of the selection process. In an executive session Tuesday, the board narrowed the 20-person applicant pool to eight names. Seven was the goal, but because of a tie, the board ended up with eight. They are Michael Adkins, Frederick Gentry, Sheila Taylor Miles, Virgil Miller, Sarah Thomas Pilcher, Valerie Pruitt, Anika Whitfield and Karen Zuccardi.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the board’s agenda meeting, each of the eight candidates will appear before the board to make a statement and answer questions in 10 minute segments. Then the board will have a special called meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 to pick Hendrix’s replacement.

Advertisement