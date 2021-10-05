Later than expected, Little Rock city directors have received Census data on Little Rock population that will guide redrawing the boundaries of the seven wards of the city.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has also told directors of the process to be followed in setting those boundaries, a power reserved to the City Board by state law. City directors have been grumbling that the mayor and his staff, bypassing past procedure, had been at work designing a ward plan to meet their political objectives. The old practice will be followed, the mayor said in this memo distributed Monday.

The delays in the US Census created by the pandemic has impacted the process of redrawing our ward boundaries for the coming decade. The City’s official data for us to employ in the redistricting process has been released allowing that process to finally move forward. Based on Little Rock’s total population of 202,591, we know that approximately 28,950 residents should reside in each of the seven wards. This comprehensive data will provide details on how the current ward boundaries should be redrawn to account for deviations created by population shifts across the last decade. These are the principles that should guide this redistricting process: 1. First and foremost, we must be guided by the legal requirements for redistricting (“one person, one vote,” compact and contiguous wards, respect for communities of interest, and the relevant provisions of the Voting Rights Act). 2. We must also provide opportunities for genuine public input on the process. Relatedly, we should carry out a process that is transparent so that all of our community feels that this important work has been done fairly. 3. We must eliminate I-630 as a dividing line in our community with an eye to crossing that barrier for wards through the heart of the City. 4. To the greatest degree possible, we should avoid wards that are overwhelmingly single-race in their composition to enhance unity in our representation process. As part of this work, Mr. Moore and I will meet with each of you individually to hear your views on the process of redistricting. Simultaneously, we will provide opportunities for public input on the process across a month-long period. In closing, it is my intent to present the redistricting plan to the City Board and public by December 7th, with a forthcoming vote on the final maps December 14th. Please find attached current ward boundaries with 2020 population. I Appreciate You, FSJ

The map tells some of the stories to come. Wards 3 (Kathy Webb’s seat) and Ward 7 (B.J. Wyrick) are the only wards roughly where they need to be in terms of population. Ward 1 (the late Erma Hendrix’s seat and Ward 2 (Ken Richardson’s seat) must grow. In what direction?

The city’s growth has been in the west. Ward 5 (Lance Hines) and Ward 6 (Doris Wright) must shed population. Ward 4 (Capi Peck) must grow, most likely taking turf from either HInes’ or Wright’s districts.

Lots of scenarios are possible. The city’s generally segregated housing patterns figure in the politics of which neighborhoods get shifted around. Note: I-630 is already crossed in Doris Wright’s district, which also crosses I-430.

PS: Attorney Matt Campbell reminds me of Harris v. Fort Smith. That was the case in which courts ruled the Fort Smith city board had met illegally in one-on-one sessions with the administrator to reach a decision on a real estate deal.

We now hold that the serial conversations between Harding and the individual directors about a matter that involved a recommendation that the City submit a bid on the land constituted a “meeting” within the intent of the FOIA, for which the public was entitled to prior public notice.

Careful, mayor.