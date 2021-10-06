State Rep. Cindy Crawford compared anti-vax Arkansans to Jewish people who endured medical experimentation during the Holocaust.

State Rep. Cindy Crawford compared anti-vax Arkansans to Jewish people who endured medical experimentation during the Holocaust.

Rep. Cindy Crawford (R-Fort Smith) equated shot-shy Arkansans with Holocaust victims on the House floor yesterday, eliciting outrage from many quarters.

Close watchers of this extended legislative session called Crawford out immediately.

Comparing racial genocide to the #CovidVaccine is unforgivable. Let Rep. Crawford know how you feel about her comments: cindy.crawford@arkansashouse.org https://t.co/oI3pH5Vwtq pic.twitter.com/fiZDnEm8ZD — On AR Watch (@OnARWatch1) October 5, 2021

Today, the Anti-Defamation League chimed in, calling Crawford’s comments an exploitation of Jewish suffering for political gain. Her comments trivialize and belittle the torture and murder of Holocaust victims, they said.

Aaron Ahlquist, the Southern division policy director for the ADL, offered this statement: