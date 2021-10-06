Less than 24 hours before likely passage of business-hampering, anti-vaccination legislation by the rogue Arkansas legislature, Governor Hutchinson emerged from seclusion to speak ill of the demagoguery.

In statement yesterday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, after both the House and Senate passed identical anti-vaccination legislation by overwhelming margins, the governor issued this statement:

The two identical bills are designed to push back against federal vaccine requirements but the net result is more mandates on Arkansas small businesses. Employers have the freedom to protect the health of their workplace, and government should not interfere with the employee/employer relationship. We should not fight federal overreach with a solution that causes more problems than it solves.

The statement, which could have been scripted by Randy Zook, head of the big business lobbying group, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, is correct. It is also too late. Days ago, he was saying he hadn’t read the bills. It is a given that this governor holds little sway with the extremists now running the Arkansas legislature.

One version of the legislation, HB 1977, is being considered as I write by the Senate Public Health Committee. It is hearing the same people it heard from before. UPDATE: The bill was endorsed after 15 minutes of discussion.

There is one important consideration to play out when this bill advances to the Senate today. The House bill has an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately. The Senate bill fell one vote short of having its emergency clause adopted.

Perhaps the governor’s statement — along with some tepid objections from three executive agencies and the Arkansas Hospital Association on the cost of the bill and confusion about its requirements — might hold the line on the emergency clause vote in the Senate.

That is the likely drama to come.

For the record: The bill purports to give workers a way around vaccination requirements by businesses, requiring a testing exception. The bill nominally provides money for testing, should state or federal money be available. And it also suggests workers can claim jobless benefits if they leave a job over the vaccine rules.

The testing requirement will be a headache, so much so that sponsors undoubtedly hope it will deter employers from adopting them.

A huge coming issue are OSHA rules. Vaccine mandates likely will be required for recipients of hospitals, nursing homes and other health facilities and they could lose Medicare and Medicaid money if the state’s new exemption rules are broader than those allowed by federal law.

ON THE LARGER ISSUE: Vaccine mandates work, despite misinformation and disinformation from people like Rep. Mary Bentley. They are producing 90 percent compliance. And a word for those who think you can just claim “religious exemption” as a king’s cross against employer rules.

A snippet from a newsletter, the Journalist’s Resource: