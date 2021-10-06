The State Police report Nicholas Barker, 41, was found dead inside a home south of Conway shortly before 3 a.m. today following a 12-hour standoff with police.

The State Police release:

Faulkner County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunfire inside a home at 139 Crestview Road about 2:45 PM yesterday (October 5th). When deputies arrived, they heard gunfire emanating from within the house. A woman later left the home and approached deputies to report Barker had fired a gun at her. The woman was uninjured.

As a stand-off between law enforcement officers and Barker continued into the evening hours, deputies and state troopers of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division witnessed Barker walk from the house and fire a gun into the air, then re-enter the residence.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department later relinquished command and control of the stand-off, handing-off operations to the Arkansas State Police SWAT team.

State police obtained an arrest warrant from a Faulkner County judge charging Barker with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. When the state police SWAT team entered the home, troopers found Barker dead of what is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Arkansas State Medical Examiner will make a final determination as to the manner and cause of death.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation related to the incident and Barker’s death. Their findings will be presented to the Faulkner Count prosecuting attorney.