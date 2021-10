The COVID-19 hospital count continued downward today, though not in most serious categories:

Current hospitalizations: 593, compared with 624 yesterday.

Total Covid patients in ICU: 280, compared with 279 yesterday.

Total Covid patients on vents: 173, same as yesterday.

Other numbers today:

Total cases: 500,779 on 893 new cases.

Active cases: 7,690, down 189 from yesterday.

Deaths: 21, more to a total of 7,802.

Vaccinations: Up by about 10,500