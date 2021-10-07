KATV anchor Chris May and meteorologist Barry Brandt appeared on Channel 7 last night for the first time since the “wig incident” on Sept. 16.

As a play on the arrival of cooler weather with temperatures in the 70s, May and Brandt both donned curly wigs to signal a “return to the 70s.” The look upset viewers who saw it as mocking Afro hairstyles of the period, though the style wasn’t exclusively worn by African Americans.

Complaints were made, led by Dr. Anika Whitfield, and the owner of KATV, Sinclair Broadcasting, reacted quickly. May and Brandt were suspended. The news director, Nick Genty, was fired. Sinclair executives had meetings with African Americans to apologize and promise to be more sensitive. During these events, complaints arose about other racial issues at KATV.

I was sent a recording of the apologies by someone who recorded it at home, but I’m not sharing the entire tape because of commentary by those who made the recording.

The segment opened the news and ran for almost two minutes. We’ve clipped May’s more extended apology and part of Brandt’s. (We edited commentary from those who recorded the clip that happened when May paused from speaking. That’s why there’s a jump in his section.) It was a “terrible decision,” he said. He said he’d “appropriated a look that was not just unprofessional it was insensitive and it was offensive.” He said his intentions were immaterial. The only thing that mattered was how he made people feel and he had caused many people, particularly African Americans, to “feel pain.” He said he and the station had been prompted by events to more closely think about their mission and promised to do better.

Brandt’s was much shorter. He said he’d made what he thought was a “light-hearted reference to the 1970s” using a prop. “Please know it was never ever my intention to offend or cause any harm. He said it was objectionable, he’d apologized deeply and said he’d work to regain viewers’ trust.

The KATV website doesn’t preserve the episode or provide a link. UPDATE: However, a reader directs me to a web service that streams newscasts and has this link to the 10 p.m. news last night.