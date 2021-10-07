Former Pulaski County election commissioner and current political candidate Josh Price is in New York today to accept a prize for his work on behalf of Pulaski voters.

Price is one of 25 people being honored at The Outstanding Filipinos in America (TOFA) ceremony.

From the press release:

“It’s an honor to be nationally recognized for my efforts to help protect the voting rights of all Arkansans,” said Price. “This award proves to me that our efforts made a difference in protecting our right to vote, but it also shows that there is so much more to work to be done. Voting is a sacred right that is sadly under attack by out of touch politicians who want to make it harder for citizens to let their voices be heard. We must work together to ensure that our most fundamental American right is never hampered or taken away.”

The TOFA Awards honor Filipino-Americans who have championed a better future in America’s culture, politics, entertainment, education, and media. Undersecretary of the United States Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones will present Josh Price with his award this evening. Jones is currently the highest-ranking Filipino-American in President Joe Biden’s administration. The awards ceremony begins at 8pm EST.

Price served as Election Commissioner for Pulaski County, helping oversee Arkansas’s largest county’s elections. In this role, Josh expanded voter access by opening additional early voting locations, replaced 20-year-old voting machines, and personally trained hundreds of poll workers during the pandemic. Josh was the first Asian-American to serve in this position and was one of only four Asian-American government officials in Arkansas at the time.