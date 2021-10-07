After some scattered final rhetorical volleys, the Senate mostly wrapped up its business today by defeating an effort to add an emergency clause to an anti-vaccination bill and approving a congressional redistricting bill.

But, inexplicably, the Senate refused a motion to recess until sine die adjournment. The adjournment would be automatic unless corrections or consideration of a veto were necessary. Governor Hutchinson has expressed concerns about both the bills approved today but hasn’t said if he’ll sign them, veto them or allow them to become law without his signature.

Senate President Jimmy Hickey said the Senate WOULD reconvene if there is a veto. But some hanging issues seemed to drive opposition to outright recess and so the Senate remains in session, drawing per diem, with nothing to do, subject to the call of the chair.

Anti-vaccination forces mounted a two-pronged attack in the final hour of its session.

First, Sen. Bob Ballinger called up his SB 731 to create a supposed civil right to refuse to talk about their vaccination status under a “God-given right to privacy” and to pay money to people who lose jobs for refusal to follow employers’ health rules. The money would come from federal relief money, which most believe is an impossibility.

He brought the bill up because it has an emergency clause, which would allow it to take effect immediately, unlike anti-vaccination bills passed previously by the Senate. The Senate today will take another stab at adding the emergency clause to HB 1977, which purports to provide a state testing exemption to employers’ vaccination rules.

Ballinger said he’d withdraw SB 731 if the emergency clause passed on HB 1977. Ballinger’s bill passed without debate, 22-11, not enough votes to pass the emergency clause. If it were to be approved in the House it would open the door to lawsuits by fired workers after it takes effect in 90 days, Ballinger said. However, the House can’t complete action on the bill today without a suspension of the rules and the bill must pass through a House committee first. The vote:

Then Sen. Kim Hammer asked for the adoption of the emergency clause on HB 1977, to provide a testing exemption to employers’ vaccination rules, despite legal and practical roadblocks. He invoked a worker who’d lose a job and a person who he said was infected by someone who’d been vaccinated. Sen. Trent Garner said people who’d lost the policy battle should vote for the emergency clause. The policy is going to happen sooner or later, he said. He argued it would help opponents to have the law take effect immediately so any lawsuits could be filed immediately. Sen. Mark Johnson said it amounted to “oligarchy,” or control of the government by a few, to defeat or delay the legislation.

The motion to add the emergency clause failed again, falling two votes short. Sen. Jonathan Dismang switched from no to yes on this vote and Sen. Larry Teague switched from yes to no.

With that, the Senate took up a resolution to recess until adjournment Oct. 14. HIckey took several procedural questions. He promised the Senate he’d call them back should the governor veto any bills. He also said he didn’t expect the governor to call a special session on tax-cutting as early as Oct. 14.

The resolution failed. Hickey said the Senate would stay in session and senators would continue to be paid as if they’re working and would be subject to meeting at the call of the chair.

If the House approves the resolution to which he agreed, Hickey said, the Senate would be asked to reconvene and vote again on a recess until Oct. 14. If the motion fails again, he said, “we’ll just be here.”