The state of Arkansas, the Arkansas Municipal League and Arkansas Association of Counties have joined forces on lawsuits against drugmakers over opioid damages.

Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in August that the groups were working to coordinate claims and reported the terms that cities and counties had proposed for dividing money won. Until then, the state and a combine of the cities and counties were pursuing separate lawsuits.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today that the state had agreed to accept the proposal. The proposal outlined by Flaherty said the state cities and counties would split verdicts or settlements equally and today Rutledge said each would receive one-third. One settlement, worth $216 million in Arkansas, was reached two years ago and is being processed, but further lawsuits are pending, officials said.

A portion of that money will go to attorney fees. Remaining money will be allocated at the state level by a commission with a likely emphasis on education and treatment to combat drug abuse, Rutledge said. Here’s the memorandum of understanding that contains specific details.