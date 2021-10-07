We in the media have failed to explain to our viewers/readers what’s *in* the Build Back Better reconciliation bill. We just go on and on about $3.5 trillion. So let me tell you what’s in it, and why it matters, in just 60 seconds. Start the clock…pic.twitter.com/oysY9g1cQ1 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 7, 2021

Polls show the Republican attack machine is working wonders on President Biden’s favorability ratings. They are good at stirring resentment and fear, particularly since facts don’t matter.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, waste of pixels though it might be, take a look at what Biden’s stimulus plan is really about: $350 billion a year over 10 years, with very specific benefits for millions of Americans.

French Hill and them prefer to run up the deficit with tax cuts for billionaires, rather than passing a plan that largely pays for itself and benefits most Americans. (Do people even know that the monthly child payments, which have lifted millions out of poverty, are thanks to Joe Biden?)

Advertisement

Some other messages worth repeating:

Can we please settle this debate already? There is no labor shortage. There is a living wage shortage, a hazard pay shortage, a child care shortage, a paid sick leave shortage, and a health care shortage. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 6, 2021

Advertisement

Also: