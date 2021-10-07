Advertisement

The House Public Health Committee, after two-and-a-half hours of debate this afternoon passed another anti-vaccination bill without an emergency clause.

The approval came on a voice vote. The committee was deeply split and I don’t have the roll call but it achieved support from at least 11 of the 20 committee members. It goes to the House floor Friday.

The bill was Sen. Bob Ballinger’s SB 731. It prohibits requiring a worker to disclose vaccination status. Retaliation (not hiring or firing someone who isn’t vaccinated) would qualify the worker for money damages in a civil lawsuit. The law also theoretically provides federal pandemic relief money, a prospect considered legally questionable.

Ballinger said his bill protects a liberty “right” of people who are “being crushed.”

His bill has no emergency clause, meaning it would take 90 days before it became effective. But he said offers workers a “measure of protection.”

The bill that passed was criticized because it seemingly overrides legislation approved earlier that provides a testing exemption for vaccination rules. Under Ballinger’s bill, employers could no longer talk to workers about vaccinations. It also drew strong opposition from the Hutchinson administration and business and hospital lobbyists. It could threaten Medicaid and Medicre funding to health institutions and , said one business lobbyist, destroys the state’s cherished “employ at will” doctrine. Fire at will is what the doctrine really means.

During the debate, Rep. Mary Bentley and others repeatedly raised the false claim that companies can’t ask this question because of the federal law that protects health records. Ballinger, to his credit, said the law only covers specific health entities.

Great irony: when Bentley asked if there was protection in federal law for a right to privacy, which this law would confer on COVID vaccination status. Ballinger said courts have said abortion is protected by a right of privacy, something he doesn’t like to read into the Constitution.

Rep. Michelle Gray asked Ballinger what hospitals are supposed to do if the feds deny Medicaid and Medicare money to institutions that choose to follow the state law. Ballinger said the rule isn’t promulgated and he hopes it will be invalidated in court. If it is not invalidated, “we’ll have to fix it.” He also said he believed a federal occupational safety rule probably would be struck down, too, though it isn’t in place yet. Also, Congress has explicitly granted some rulemaking power to OSHA. Gray later informed Ballinger that hospitals have already been told they must report employee vaccination status now.

Still, said Ballinger, “I’m not willing to give up yet.” He said the conflict his law would create is a “good thing.” It might push a change.

He contended “hundreds” of people have been fired for refusal to be vaccinated. The figures major employers have released have said compliance has been 90 percent or better in many cases. Rep. Jon Eubanks said he had Walmart and Tyson and a major hospital group in his district. They have imposed vaccine rules and he’s heard from only one person with a complaint, he said.

“A lot of people are getting a lot of false hope right now because they think this is going to protect them in the next six weeks and I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.

In questioning, Ballinger acknowledged:

The bill would give workers a tool to sue employers for a “rights” violation.

There’s no clear legal precedent for saying the federal government can’t use its money to encourage action by a private entity. There are some limits on the feds using money to encourage STATE action — such as withholding highway money from states that refuse to pass seatbelt laws.

It might discourage vaccine incentive programs. Someone night claim it was “retaliation” to offer incentives to encourage vaccinations because it would be seen as forcing disclosure.

Without the emergency clause, the potential for the bill becoming law might encourage employers to move now to enact shot rules.

Executive agencies opposed the bill. Commerce said it would harm business in multiple ways and said federal contracting rules are already in place. Jim Hudson also said this bill blows up the testing exemption provided in the bill the legislature passed earlier because the vaccine could no longer be discussed. The Health Department and Health and Human Services repeated past objections, including a negative impact on infection control and coming rules affecting Medicaid recipients, including state-run health facilities and agencies. The Finance and Administration Department said it believed federal American Rescue Act money couldn’t be used to compensate workers as the law provides.

Michael Moore, a lawyer for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, said passage of this bill would override immunity given to private businesses earlier for pandemic reasons because they are protected if they follow federal health guidelines. He also said it wouldn’t help anybody get a job back if fired before this law took effect, which Ballinger said was possible. And he said this law will prevent danger to employees with precarious health. Every employer in Arkansas is at risk if the law passes, he said. “This is the most damaging bill that has come forward yet,” said Randy Zook, leader of the chamber. “We are shredding employment at will in Arkansas if you pass this bill. That will indeed besmirch our reputation as a place that is friendly and accommodating.” Blair Allen of the Hospitality Association opposed the bill because it interfered with safety precautions through people who make beds, clean bathrooms and prepare food. The Hospital Association reiterated its opposition because of penalties hospitals would face if the bill passes and hospitals must comply. Jay Chessir of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce opposed the bill. He said the bill doesn’t provide a means of keeping all employees safe, as does a state law mandating various vaccines for children but providing a quarantine procedure for those who are exempted if they are exposed to a disease.

Advocates, many making repeat appearances, made the familiar freedom/individual rights arguments, with a dose of Republican partisanship and a claim of corporate fascism. One equated a vaccine rule to slavery. A nurse claimed his immunity was stronger, having had COVID-19, than the vaccine. “My safety is none of your concern,” he said. Perhaps not. But the safety of others is.

Ballinger closed for the bill by saying “regular folks” oppose the bill but “people from Little Rock” oppose it. Advocates encouraged push back against the federal government, including Carlton Wing, Bentley and John Payton. Rep. Aaron Pilkington said it would be better to delay the bill and amend it to exempt health institutions. He said this bill, with a 90-day waiting period might encourage a mass movement to vaccine requirements by businesses.

Also on the committee agenda was SB 732 by Sen. Blake Johnson, turned back by the committee once previously, to prevent employers from “coercing” workers to be vaccinated and offering hope of payments for those who might lose jobs if federal or state money is available. Thankfully, it was skipped over.