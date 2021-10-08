Ben Krain/UALR

KUAR/KLRE, the public radio stations at the University of Arkansas Little Rock, had a whale of a finish to one of its fund-raising drives today — an anonymous gift of $1.5 million, the largest it has ever received.

The fund-raising drives typically point for a six-figure total. The goal was $150,000 this year. It had raised about $100,000 when the big money rolled in.

Advertisement

From a UALR release: “This gift is a wonderful testament to the impact of public radio,” said Nathan Vandiver, general manager of UA Little Rock Public Radio. “The generosity of this anonymous gift is considerable. On behalf of the staff and listeners of KLRE and KUAR, I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the donor. The stations will use this gift to strengthen and expand their services as the region’s NPR news and information provider, classical music radio station, and as a local and regional news organization.”

The gift will create an operating endowment. It is expected to provide about $60,000 a year to support the reporting, music and cultural programs of the stations. KUAR is a National Public Radio affiliate. KLRE broadcasts classical music.

Advertisement