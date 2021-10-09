Attorney General Leslie Rutledge galivants around the U.S. court system defending the NRA, promoting pollution, oppressing sexual minorities and depriving women of medical autonomy.

But will she join a lawsuit of value to all three million Arkansans? Of course not.

Attorneys general in 20 states — not including Rutledge — have sued the Postal Regulatory Commission over the slowdown in mail service. It’s part of Trumplican Postmaster Louis DeJoy wreckage of a service once beloved by Americans.

The lawsuit alleges the federal agency didn’t fully vet the broad-ranging plan.