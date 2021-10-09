Chris Jones, a Democratic candidate for governor has joined the chorus of critics of the Congressional redistricting plan to divided Pulaski County into three districts. And Republicans keep dissembling about it.

Jones observed, correctly that the district is “predicated on dividing the state’s largest county, its capital city, and its majority African-American and Latino/a communities.” He said a court challenge is likely. Said Jones:

Advertisement

“Arkansans wants our leaders to bring us together and end our division. These maps do the opposite, intentionally carving up our neighborhoods to restrict and dilute fair representation. This is not how democracy should work. “So many Americans who have fought for freedoms and struggled to have their voices heard were shut out of this redistricting process. This will prove costly and chaotic for Arkansas — costly and chaotic as these maps head to court, costly and chaotic for our communities seeking fair elections, and costly and chaotic for our state’s national reputation.” “Basic fairness is not too much to ask. We won’t let Arkansas’s vote be shut out or drowned out. No matter how heavy the weight is put on our communities, we will ensure every vote is counted and every voice is heard.”

The plan is bad enough. The Republican dishonesty about it is worse. Republican Sen. Jane English, who lives in North Little Rock, at one point professed to not know that her map carved off part of North Little Rock and a heavily minority neighborhood at that. Her co-sponsor, Rep. Nelda Speaks, insisted during final debate that no city in Pulaski was divided. Both North Little Rock and Little Rock were, as anyone who could read the bill and the Pulaski County precinct map would know.

Advertisement

Even more dishonest is English’s repeated claim, quoted again in the Saturday Democrat-Gazette, that tapping Pulaski County was the only way to balance populations.

The original map proposed by co-sponsor Rep. Nelda Speaks split NO counties. It was widely praised in the House until they got the message that some other agendas had to be served. Several other redistricting proposals also avoided county splitting and held Pulaski County harmless.

Advertisement

The reason English had to TAKE majority-minority population from Pulaski County was that the English bill ADDED majority-white Cleburne County’s 25,000 people to a district. The only way to achieve balance in redistricting was by first adding then subtracting Black people from Pulaski? Please.

The Republicans did this 1) to punish Pulaski and 2) because they could.

Any other excuse is baloney. More precisely in the case of those who know the score, a lie.