Today’s numbers:

New cases: 467

Active cases: 7,596, 237 fewer than yesterday

Deaths: a total of 8,120 listed today is a huge jump from the 7,831 listed Saturday. I’m inquiring about this. If it is one of those periodic data catch-ups it is still extraordinary.

Hospitalizations: 548 (553 yesterday), with 259 (267) in ICU and 161 (171) on vents.

Vaccinations: About 3,100

The governor references but doesn’t explain the death jump.

This added info:

A Health Department spokesman added:

“A large majority were part of a data correction. These were deaths of Arkansas residents that occurred out of state, and almost all would be considered delayed reports.”